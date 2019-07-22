Escalation in Strait of Hormuz may threaten navigation — Kuwait's foreign ministry

UK tanker's detention by Iran may serve as pretext for use of force — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. The escalation of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz may threaten security of navigation in the region, KUNA news agency quoted Kuwait's Foreign Ministry as saying.

"Kuwait is following with concern the developments in the region after the detention of the British oil tanker and stresses that such actions may lead to escalation of tensions and create a direct threat to navigation," a source in the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said.

The source also called on the international community to step up diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and guarantee that all sides are observing international maritime law and exercise restraint.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said on Friday that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force of the Islamic Republic, seized the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz for "the violations of international maritime regulations." According to the IRGC, the tanker was escorted towards the shore for further investigation.