USAID presents strategy for countering Kremlin in Europe

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The chief of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mark Green, has presented a strategy on ‘countering malign Kremlin influence,’ the organization said on its website on Friday.

The document features measures to counter Russia’s influence in Europe, in particular in Moldova and Ukraine.

The concept "responds to the challenge of the Kremlin’s malign influence by building the economic and democratic resilience of targeted countries."

"The United States has long believed that a strong, prosperous, and free Europe is vitally important to American strategic interests. The Russian Government and its proxies aim to weaken U.S. influence in the world and divide us from our allies and partners," reads the document, posted on the organization’s website and dated June 27.

The main goal outlined by the concept is increasing the resilience of US partners. In order to achieve it, the document outlines four major objectives - energy and economic independence, democracy and the rule of law, media independence.