SCO chief says international efforts important for Syria’s reconstruction

"The member states reiterated their common position that there is no alternative to resolving the situation in Syria through dialogue based on ensuring the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Norov pointed out.

BEIJING, June 21. /TASS/. The Bishkek summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) emphasized the importance of further international efforts to assist Syria in its post-war reconstruction, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said at a press conference on Friday.

"The member states believe that cooperation within the Astana process has created conditions for advancing the political settlement process performed and guided by Syrians in order to find solutions in the interests of the Syrian people and the international community," the SCO secretary general noted. "In this regard, the summit highlighted the importance of further international efforts to assist Syria in its post-war reconstruction," he said.

The SCO summit, which took place in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on June 14, involved the leaders of Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as observer countries - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia - and representatives of the United Nations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The next summit is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on July 22-23, 2020.