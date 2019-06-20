London should stop blaming Moscow, Damascus for Idlib tensions — Russian embassy

LONDON, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in London has once again urged the UK government to stop blaming Russia and Syria for escalation of tensions in the Arab republic, an embassy spokesperson has told reporters.

"Once again, we call upon the conservative government to abandon accusatory rhetoric and to finally engage in practical measures intended to eliminate terrorism and bring peace to the Syrian land," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The statement came in response to UK Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Andrew Murrison, who earlier urged Moscow and Damascus to stop airstrikes and shelling targeting civilian infrastructure in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Tensions in the de-escalation zone intensified solely due to aggressive measures taken by terrorists, who, along with regular attacks on governmental forces also carry out rocket attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. Moscow resolutely condemns those military crimes and urges to bring those responsible to justice," he said.

Tensions in Syria’s Idlib flared up at the beginning of May. Starting from May 21 militants have carried out daily massive attacks against the positions of government forces. The worst hostilities occurred in the area of Kafr Nabud. Also, terrorists have been regularly attacking Russia’s Hmeymim air base. All of these attacks have been successfully repelled by air defense units.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia’s aerospace forces were dealing strikes exclusively against reconnaissance-confirmed targets.