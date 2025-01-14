Moscow, Hanoi share long-lasting friendship, mutual respect — Russian PM

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Vietnam is an important partner of Russia in Southeast Asia, the countries are bound by strong ties of friendship and mutual respect, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

"Russia and Vietnam share long-lasting friendship and mutual respect. This year we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War and Vietnam's declaration of independence. We also mark the 50th anniversary of South Vietnam's liberation from US occupation," Mishustin stated.

Russia's prime minister added that Vietnam is an important partner of Russia in Southeast Asia. "Our governments ensure the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level," Mishustin emphasized.