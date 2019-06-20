Over 540 refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria in past day — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. A total of 543 refugees have left the Rukban camp in Syria through the humanitarian corridor via the Jleb checkpoint on Wednesday, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Thursday.

"On June 19, 543 refugees left the Rukban camp through the humanitarian corridor via the Jleb checkpoint. All refugees received medical assistance and were provided with food and necessities. Since the opening of the Jleb checkpoint, a total of 14,890 people left the Rukban camp for the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces," Bakin said.

He added that over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Safsafa, Hamrat, Castal al-Borj, Iqqo, Ardash-Dag and An al-Ashra in the province of Latakia; Hamamiyat in the province of Hama; and the city of Aleppo.