Syrian top diplomat thanks Russia for assistance in fight against terrorism

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. The Syrian authorities are grateful to Russia and Iran for their assistance in the fight against terrorism and expect foreign troops, primarily those from the the US and Turkey, to leave the country, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said at joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

"All foreign troops must leave Syria. It concerns, first and foremost, US and Turkish troops," he said. "At the same time, I would like to once again thank Russia and Iran for assisting us in the fight against terrorism," Walid Muallem added.

According to the Syrian top diplomat the bloodshed in Syria that has been going on since 2011, has completely destroyed the country’s infrastructure and undermined its economy.

"I believe that the international community is responsible for Syria’s reconstruction," he emphasized.