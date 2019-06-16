Moscow hopes for results from Russia-US-Israel meeting of security chiefs in Jerusalem

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council hopes that a meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat to be held in Jerusalem later in June will yield practical results in terms of stabilization in Syria and the Middle East, a senior Russian security official said on Sunday.

"As for our cooperation with the United States on Syria, dialogue has been failing for a long time. But to the credit of our American partners, they have demonstrated enough of political will and now we are getting prepared for a meeting of Russian, US and Israeli security chiefs that is to take place within weeks in Jerusalem," he said. "We hope our joint work will yield common practical steps aimed at stabilizing the situation in Syria and the entire Middle East."

According to Yevgeny Anoshin, spokesman for the secretary of the Russian Security Council, the talks will center round the Middle East problems. Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said the three nations had reached no agreements ahead of the Jerusalem consultations.