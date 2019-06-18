Militants shell settlements in two Syrian provinces in last 24 hours

Syrian top diplomat thanks Russia for assistance in fight against terrorism

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Militants have shelled several settlements in Syria's Hama and Latakia provinces in the last 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Wednesday.

"In the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Shmaysa, Ayn al-Naur, Mamukhia, Kermel, Khamrat, Safsafa, Cara-Jagez and Iqqo in the Latakia province; Jamal Kafer-Jakhut and Khammamiyat in the Hama province," Bakin said.

He added that the Russian military call upon commanders of illegal armed groups to stop staging provocations and join the process of reconciliation.