Russian diplomats discuss situation in Syria with Iraqi leadership

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. A Russian delegation, which includes Russia's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Russian Defense Ministry officials, has held talks with high-ranking Iraqi officials on June 17-18 in Baghdad. The Russian diplomats held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, President Barham Salih, Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim and Iraqi Army's Chief of Staff Othman Al-Ghanimi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"A detailed discussion of the situation in the Middle East, with special attention paid to the situation in Syria, has taken place. Special attention was paid to the goals of continuing the fight against terrorism, establishing cooperation between Baghdad and Damascus with this aim, protecting security and ensuring long-term stability in Syria, while ensuring the necessary conditions for the return of the refugees and internally displaced persons," the foreign ministry said.

Iraq has welcomed the decision of Russia, Iran and Turkey to invite it to the Astana-format talks as an observer, the ministry added.