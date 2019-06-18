Russian, US, Israeli security chiefs to meet in Jerusalem

UFA, June 18. /TASS/. The talks between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat will be held in Jerusalem on June 24-25, Deputy Head of Israel’s Security Council Eitan Ben David told TASS on Tuesday.

The sides will discuss regional problems, including Syria, Ben David said, expressing hope that this meeting will benefit the entire region.

Ben David is taking part in the tenth international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues, which is held in Ufa, in central Russia’s Bashkortostan Region, on June 18-20.

Washington expects to discuss the situation in Iran, an official from the US National Security Council, who represents the US at the conference, told TASS.