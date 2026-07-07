Russia tops ESPN’s annual MMA World Power Index — statement

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. For the first time ever, Russia sits atop the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) World Power Index, compiled annually by US-based respected sports broadcaster ESPN, pushing the United States into second place, according to ESPN’s statement.

"A 10-person panel analyzed the current landscape to rank the 10 countries with the strongest presence in MMA. The voting criteria were based on four factors: current champions, ranked fighters across all divisions in the UFC and the PFL, prospect pipeline (fighters who are rising contenders and future stars) and the total number of fighters represented in top promotions in MMA," the statement reads.

"Russia claims the No. 1 spot for the first time, after watching that distinction fall to the United States in 2024 and 2025. And it's not just sheer numbers that have elevated Russia to the top. It's the quality of those numbers," the statement continued.

"Right now, ESPN's Nos. 1 and 2 pound-for-pound fighters in the world - Islam Makhachev and Petr Yan - both represent Russia. UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev is undefeated and could very well join Makhachev and Yan as a sitting UFC champion before the end of the year," according to ESPN.

The Top-10 of the MMA World Power Index is as follows: 1st Russia; 2nd the United States; 3rd Brazil; 4th England; 5th Australia; 6th Georgia; 7th France; 8th Mexico; 9th New Zealand and 10th China.