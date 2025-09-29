IOC takes notice of Paralympic body’s decision to reinstate Russia — Olympic official

PARIS, September 29. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken note of the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) decision to reinstate the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) and allow Russian Paralympians to participate in international competitions, including the Paralympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem, an IOC representative told AFP agency on Monday.

"The IOC takes notice of the decision on behalf of the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee," the IOC official stated.

"The IPC, together with the international federations responsible for Paralympic sports, is the competent authority for the Paralympic Games," the IOC representative said, adding that the organization would continue to adhere to its approach on admitting Russians to the 2026 Olympic Games.

Last Saturday, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov announced that the IPC ruled to reinstate the RPC in its rights permitting Russian athletes to compete at their full capacity, including under the national flag colors and the country’s anthem.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place from February 6-22, 2026.

IOC sanctions against Russia, Belarus

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended allowing individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.