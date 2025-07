SINGAPORE, July 25. /TASS/. Russian athletes Alexander Maltsev and Olesia Platonova came second in the Free Program of the Mixed Duet artistic swimming competition at World Aquatics in Singapore.

The winners are Dennis Gonzalez Boneu and Iris Tio Casas of Spain, who got 323.8563 points. Maltsev and Platonova came second with 323.4438 points.

It was Maltsev’s fourth medal in Singapore.