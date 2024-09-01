Russian swimmer wins another gold medal at Paralympic Games in Paris

PARIS, September 1. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Roman Zhdanov has won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The Russian came first in the men's 100m individual medley SM4 final, covering the distance in 2:23.03. Israel’s Ami Omer Dadaon came second (2:30.50) and Mexico’s Angel Camacho Ramorez was third (2:37.29). Zhdanov is the holder of the world record n this discipline (2:21.17) he set at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

SM4 is for medley swimmers with movement affected to a high degree in the trunk and legs, who are also affected in the hands, or the absence of limbs.

Zhdanov, 26, has become the four-times Paralympic champion. He won three gold and two bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are taking place in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Eighty-eight Russian Paralympians are participating in the Games as neutrals. They were barred from taking part in the opening and closing ceremonies and are also excluded from the overall medal standings.