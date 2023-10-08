Kenyan runner Kelvin Kiptum sets new marathon world record

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Kenyan long-distance runner Kelvin Kiptum has set a new marathon world record by running the marathon distance of 42 km 195 meters in 2 hours and 35 seconds at a competition in Chicago.

The previous world record belonged to another Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, two-time Olympic champion who ran the 2022 Berlin Marathon in 2 hours 1 minute and nine seconds,

In October 2019, at a race in Vienna Kipchoge showed the result 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds becoming the first person in recorded history to break the two-hour barrier over a marathon distance.

However, this result was not counted as an official record, since the marathon was not competitive in nature and was not held under the auspices of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Russian Stepan Kiselev took 20th place, running the marathon in 2 hours 13 minutes 26 seconds. He became the first Russian representative since 2015 to take part in one of the six marathon races including the elite series.

Kiptum is 23 years old. He won the second race in a series of major marathons on the planet. Earlier this year, the athlete won the competition in London. In total, this series includes six races - in London, Berlin, Tokyo, New York, Boston and Chicago.