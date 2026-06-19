First Russian film festival opens in Moroccan capital

RABAT, June 19. /TASS/. A Russian film festival, hosted in Morocco for the first time by the Roskino agency, has kicked off at the Moroccan Cinematheque in Rabat, a TASS correspondent reported.

The four-day event’s program includes seven feature films by contemporary Russian directors.

The organizers prepared a surprise for those attending the opening ceremony, asking everyone to walk along a red carpet before entering the building, where musicians playing folk instruments welcomed each guest with lively melodies and traditional Moroccan songs.

Yegor Konchalovsky’s Aviator was screened on the opening night of the festival. In the following days, Moroccan movie lovers will be able to see the action film Red Silk, the war drama August, the sci-fi detective Lefty, the comedy The Man Who Laughs, and the family fantasy film Yaga: Trouble on Our Heads. In addition, the animated feature Dinosaur Doctor has also been selected for the festival.

The program is designed to cover as many genres as possible and give viewers an idea of contemporary Russian cinema. The main goal of the screenings is to promote Russian films among Moroccan audiences. Each film shown at the festival is subtitled in Arabic or French, while admission to all screenings is free, allowing all interested visitors to attend and watch Russian movies.

The Russian film festival in Rabat is taking place with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture and the participation of the Russian Embassy in Morocco, as well as the Association of Russian Compatriots and Friends of Russia in Morocco.