Russian security agencies thwart over 270 terrorist attacks since early 2025

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Over 270 terrorist attacks have been prevented in Russia since the start of 2025, Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, said.

"As many as 374 terrorism-related crimes, including 273 terrorist attacks, have been averted through the coordinated efforts of security agencies since the beginning of the year. Twenty-four gangsters and their accomplices have been neutralized, and over 2,000 have been detained," he noted at a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

According to Bortnikov, Russia’s telecom watchdog, law enforcement bodies, and regulatory agencies have taken prompt measures to prevent the spread of terrorist, neo-Nazi, and other radical ideas in the information space, removing over 37,000 terrorism-related materials from the Internet. "Given the current threats, additional steps are being implemented to protect critical facilities, primarily transport infrastructure and energy sites, from terrorist attacks, as well as to update the legal framework aimed at combating terrorism," the FSB chief emphasized.