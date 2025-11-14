'Gold train' of Third Reich said to be found in Poland

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Polish treasure-seekers allegedly found parts of the so-called "gold train" of World War II times, participants in the Gold Train 2025 project said on their page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta designated as extremist in Russia).

"The history of the so-called 'gold train' is true; I found the concealed tunnel and three railcars. How it happened and how I approached these finds – I will explain it and answer each question once," the exploration team leader said.

The team got a permit from a local forestry for ground penetrating radar operations in its territory. The approval for continuation of exploration is being awaited.

The so-called "gold train" is an armored train hidden by the Germans underground in the territory of modern Poland. A legend says the train may contain up to 300 tons of gold, gems and masterpieces stocked there by the Germans during the last days of World War II.