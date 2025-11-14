Nearly half of Westerners dissatisfied with current state of democracy — poll

BRUSSELS, November 14. /TASS/. Around 45% of respondents from several EU countries, as well as the UK and the US, are dissatisfied with the state of democracy, an opinion poll conducted by the Ipsos sociological research center indicates.

The results of the survey were reported by Politico. The largest levels of dissatisfaction were recorded in France, with 60% of respondents expressing concern over democratic institutions. Next were the US (53%), the UK (51%), Spain (51%), and Italy (49%). Gideon Skinner, Ipsos researcher, said that, on average, 45% of respondents are unhappy with how democracy works in their countries. Only in Poland and Sweden do those satisfied with democracy outnumber those dissatisfied (40% versus 31% in Poland and 65% versus 15% in Sweden). Furthermore, respondents in France (86%), Spain (80%), Poland (75%), and the UK (75%) believe that the state of democracy will worsen over the next five years. They list disinformation, corruption, and the lack of political accountability as the biggest threats.

Skinner noted that "many are concerned about the performance of democratic institutions and feel disregarded, especially by national governments." He added that a "desire for radical change" is observed in most countries.

The survey was conducted from September 12 to 29 among 9,800 participants from France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.