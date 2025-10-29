Ukraine's Security Service detains former UK military instructor for espionage

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a former British military instructor in Kiev on suspicion of espionage for Russia, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

"A former foreign military instructor, <...> a UK citizen, has been identified and detained," the office said on its Telegram channel.

According to the investigation, the foreign national arrived in Ukraine in 2024 to train mobilized troops. Several months later, he left his position and allegedly established contact with the Russian side. The SBU asserts he passed classified information about the Ukrainian military, including data on other foreign instructors and the locations of training centers.

The suspect has been charged under the article on "the unauthorized disclosure of information about the deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces or other military formations established under Ukrainian law, committed during martial law." He faces up to 12 years in prison.