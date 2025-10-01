Part of Sumud flotilla stopped, Greta Thunberg safe — Israeli foreign ministry

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. Several vessels of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, transporting humanitarian cargo, have been stopped, and their passengers were taken to an Israeli port, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s press service said, adding that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was among them.

"Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port," the Jewish state’s foreign ministry said. "Greta [Thunberg] and her friends are safe and healthy."

Earlier, the ministry said the Israeli Navy had reached out to the Sumud Flotilla and "asked them to change course," because they were "approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade."

It said that Israel, Italy, Greece, and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem "have all offered and continue to offer the flotilla a way to peacefully deliver any aid they might have to Gaza," but "the flotilla refused because they are not interested in aid, but in provocation."

Earlier, the flotilla’s spokespersons said the vessels were approsimately 75 nautical miles away from the Palestinian enclave’s coast, and their radars were showing "over 20 unknown vessels" just three nautical miles away.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, also referred to as the Global Freedom Flotilla, consists of dozens of vessels from various countries with hundreds of activists onboard, including Swedish human rights activist Greta Thunberg. It arrived at the Tunisian coast on September 7. The mission’s goal is to break through the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the people affected by the conflict.

Israel’s authorities said on several occasions they would not let the humanitarian vessels approach the shores of the Gaza Strip, citing the maritime blockade imposed amid military operations in the enclave. Israel suggested that the activists disembark at the Israeli port of Ashkelon or at any other nearby seaport instead, from where their humanitarian cargo could be delivered to Gaza. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the activists had rejected their proposal.