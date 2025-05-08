MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime will do whatever it can to undermine the ceasefire that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Hero of Russia Major General Sergey Lipovoy, chairman of the bureau at the Officers of Russia organization, told TASS.

"Since the start of the special military operation, Russia has repeatedly put forward peace initiatives aimed at suspending military operations. But every time, the Kiev regime did its best to undermine those initiatives. The same will happen this time as Russia has come up with a peace initiative calling for a cessation of hostilities for the duration of Victory Day celebrations," he said.

Lipovoy stressed that Kiev would do everything possible to undermine the ceasefire.

"This makes it clear that Kiev is not the master of its own situation; the Kiev regime does not control the situation but only obeys the orders of its handlers," Lipovoy added.