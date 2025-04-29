Spanish grid operator says power almost fully restored

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. Spanish grid operator Red Electrica has said that 99.16% of power has been restored after a major blackout on Monday.

"99.16% of demand has been restored already," the operator wrote on social network X. This is the equivalent of 21,265 MW.

Nevertheless, life in the country has still not returned to normal. Rail service has only partially resumed; the metro in Madrid has urged citizens to use surface transport. The country’s Directorate General of Traffic recommended people not to drive unless absolutely necessary. In some regions, school classes have been cancelled, though teaching facilities will remain open for kids.

On April 28, major blackouts occurred in Spain, leaving millions of people without electricity and disrupting transport and communication systems. The country’s authorities said that the causes of the massive blackouts were unclear. Experts are trying to identify the circumstances of the incident. Power outages were reported all over Spain and neighboring Portugal.