More than 60% of Russians are optimistic about their future, poll reveals

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. About 66% of Russians are confident that the future will be better than the present, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) reveals.

"Two thirds of our fellow citizens believe that the future will surpass the present. This perspective is prevalent across all generations (58%-69%), among both men and women (63% and 68%, respectively), and among residents of both rural areas and cities, whether large or small (62%-68%). Conversely, 23% of respondents hold a different view: 13% think the future will resemble the present, while 10% believe it will be worse," the survey says.

According to the results, 39% of respondents associate the word "future" with their personal plans and those of their loved ones, such as buying a home, pursuing education, or changing jobs.

The survey also highlights that 17% of Russians lack a clear vision of the future, a factor potentially linked to social instability, vague expectations, or uncertainty, which hinders forming specific images of the future. This response was more common among younger people (23%), individuals with secondary or lower education (21%-24%), and those experiencing financial hardship (27%).

The all-Russian telephone survey, VCIOM-Sputnik, was conducted on December 13, 2024, with 1,600 participants aged 18 and older. The maximum margin of error, with a probability of 95%, does not exceed 2.5%.