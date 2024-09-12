FSB prevents explosion of railroad bridge in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a man who was preparing to blow up a railroad bridge in Sevastopol on instructions from Ukraine's secret services.

"It has been established that a 51-year-old resident of Sevastopol was recruited by an officer of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) through correspondence in an Internet messenger to perform intelligence assignments to collect information about the facilities of the Russian Armed Forces in the city as well as transport infrastructure in order to commit terrorist acts," the FSB’s office in Crimea told TASS.

"On an assignment from his SBU handler the man picked explosives and explosive devices from a cache with the aim to commit a terrorist act - the explosion of a railroad bridge in Sevastopol," the news release reads.

The man, according to the investigation, retrieved from the cache an improvised explosive device containing about 1.2 kg of hexogen, three briquettes of hexogen-based explosives weighing 1.7 kg, three shaped charges weighing more than 2 kg, eight electric fuses, four actuators and four electronic transmitters. He brought all these items to his home, where they were found during a search and confiscated by FSB operatives.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under article 275 (treason), part 1 of article 30 - article 205 (preparations for a terrorist act), and part 1 of article 222.1 of the Criminal Code (illegal acquisition and keeping of explosives and explosive devices).

"The charges envisage life imprisonment," the FSB said.