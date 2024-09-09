Kremlin sees no reason for Putin to give interview to freed US journalist Gershkovich

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow is not currently entertaining the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting down for an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was previously convicted of espionage in Russia and later returned to the United States as part of a prisoner swap, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to the WSJ, when he asked Putin for a pardon earlier, Gershkovich also requested the chance to interview the Russian president.

"As of today, we are not interested in such an interview," Peskov told a daily news briefing in response to a corresponding question. "We need to have a reason for organizing an interview with any foreign media outlet and particular journalist. So far, we do not see such a reason."

Eight Russian nationals, detained or convicted in several NATO countries, as well as two minors, had returned home following a prisoner swap conducted at Ankara’s airport. One of those swapped was Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov, who had been serving a life sentence in Germany. The Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who acted in the interests of other countries.

According to US President Joe Biden, Russia released 16 people as part of the prisoner swap, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage in Russia.