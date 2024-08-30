FSB nabs two Colombian citizens who fought as mercenaries on Ukraine’s side

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended two Colombian citizens who fought as mercenaries on Ukraine’s side against Russian troops, the FSB press office reported on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service has apprehended citizens of the Republic of Colombia Jose Aron Medina Aranda and Alexander Ante suspected of fighting on Ukraine’s side as mercenaries against the Russian Armed Forces," the press office said in a statement.

"During the search, FSB operatives found and seized from the suspects the documents confirming their unlawful activity and the Ukrainian military uniforms with the insignia of the Carpathian Sich battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces," it said.

The FSB Investigative Department has opened a criminal probe against the suspects on counts of crimes stipulated under part 3, article 359 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘A Mercenary’s Participation in an Armed Conflict or Military Operations’). The article carries a punishment of 7 to 15 years in prison. The criminal investigation continues, the press office said.