Finland fines three Frenchmen for crossing into Russia

HELSINKI, August 26. /TASS/. A prosecutor in Finland has asked to fine three French citizens for illegally crossing the state border with Russia in the Finnish town of Parikkala, the Finnish Border Guard said.

The incident took place on August 24. A local resident reported that three men were heading toward the border with Russia. Border guards who arrived at the scene found out that the men were French citizens who had come to Finland "to look at nature and birds." Once at the border, they decided to "get to know Russia better," ignoring warning signs and posters.

All three pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 30-40 day fines each (one day's income of the offender). The Finnish border commissioner has informed his Russian counterpart about the incident, the statement said.