FSB detains Omsk resident for handing over defense materials to Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of Omsk who transferred materials about the work of a defense enterprise to Ukrainian security services, the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) has reported.

"The Federal Security Service has detained an Omsk resident on suspicion of committing state treason. The FSB established that the detainee collected and transferred data, photo and video materials about the production process of one of the defense enterprises of the Omsk Region to Ukrainian security services," the FSB said.

The investigative division of the Omsk Region FSB office initiated a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (treason in the form of assistance to a foreign state, international or foreign organization or their representatives in activities against Russia's security). It carries a penalty of 12 years to life imprisonment.

Investigative activities are underway, the FSB added.