Plane carrying Sheikh Hasina became the most tracked in real time

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. The plane carrying resigned Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from eastern India to New Delhi became the most tracked aircraft in the world in real time on Monday, according to data from the Flightradar24 service.

On Monday afternoon, when the plane with Sheikh Hasina on board flew over the city of Varanasi in the central Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, it was tracked by 29,000 users simultaneously.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned after mass anti-government protests and flew to India. The plane with her on board landed at Hindon Airport, which is an Indian Air Force base in Ghaziabad, located 40 km from New Delhi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting at his residence on the situation in the neighboring country.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval took part in it. There is no information about Sheikh Hasina's presence at the meeting. It was noted that after arriving in India, she was taken to a safe place with the assistance of Indian security forces.