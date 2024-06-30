MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. US rapper Kanye West has arrived in Moscow, producer Yana Rudkovskaya reported via her Telegram channel.

"Kanye West is already in Moscow! This is super news! He stopped in the very heart of the capital! Fingers crossed on the Luzhniki show! I’ll bet if it takes place 80,000 [tickets] will be sold out in three days. Ok. <…> A week at most," she wrote.

The Mash Telegram channel reported in early May citing organizers of the concert at the Luzhniki venue that Kanye West would perform on his birthday, June 8, though the information was not confirmed.