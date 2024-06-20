International Forum of United Cultures to be held in St. Petersburg on September 12-14

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The International Forum of United Cultures will be held in St. Petersburg on September 12 through 14, a source in the organizing committee told TASS.

"The date of the jubilee tenth St. Petersburg Forum of United Cultures has been set at September 12 through 14, 2024," the source said, adding that the topic will be ‘Culture in the 21st Century: Sovereignty and Globalism."

Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova announced earlier that the St. Petersburg Cultural Forum - the Forum of United Cultures would be held this September.