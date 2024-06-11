Hunter Biden may face up to 25 years in jail, fine of up to $750,000 — CNN

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. US president’s son Hunter Biden, who was found guilty on all federal felony gun charges, could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000, CNN reported.

This is the first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president’s son. CNN noted, however, that Hunter was likely to receive far less than the maximum sentence as a first-time offender.

Hunter Biden has been found guilty of all three counts in the trial. The gun possession investigation into US President Joe Biden's son began in 2018, when it was found out that he owned a gun as a user of illegal drugs. US law prohibits people who use or possess drugs from purchasing or keeping guns.

In September 2023, Hunter was indicted in federal court in Delaware on three counts related to gun possession. Two of the offenses relate to lying on paperwork about his drug use when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018. The third involves violating a law that prohibits drug addicts from owning firearms.

In an interview with ABC on June 6, President Biden said he would not pardon his son if he was found guilty.