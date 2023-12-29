Over 200 historical, cultural heritage sites in Gaza either destroyed or damaged

CAIRO, December 29. /TASS/. Around 200 monuments of the Christian and Islamic history and architecture in the Gaza Strip have been either destroyed or damaged as a result of Israeli strikes, the Gaza media office reported.

According to the office, Israeli troops have "either destroyed or damaged more than 200 out of 325 cultural and historical heritage sites in the Gaza Strip." They include a Byzantine church in Jabalia, ancient mosques in downtown Gaza City, in Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah, and an ancient manuscript center in the enclave’s administrative center.

It slammed Israel’s actions as a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law" and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and called on the world community "to urgently interfere, stop such crimes and elaborate a common strategy for the rehabilitation and restoration of destroyed and damaged cultural heritage sites in Gaza."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On December 1, Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire that had been in force in the Gaza Strip since November 24 and resumed its operation in the enclave. Palestine’s authorities placed the blame for the resumption of hostilities on the United States.