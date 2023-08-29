Kremlin welcomes Pope's words urging youth to maintain, uphold Russia's historical legacy

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin has lauded a statement by Pope Francis on the heritage of Great Russia, which strongly resonates with the positions of the Russian state and society, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On August 25, the pontiff spoke online to attendees of the National Meeting of Catholic Youth of Russia being held in St. Petersburg, urging the audience not to forget the historical legacy and heritage of Great Russia, mentioning such rulers as Peter the Great and Catherine the Great.

"The Pope knows Russian history, and that is very good. [Our history] is quite deep; its roots go very deep," Peskov said, noting that this heritage is not limited to 18th-century sovereigns Peter I and Catherine II, but "is much older." According to the Kremlin spokesman, the government, public associations, schoolteachers and university instructors are now engaged precisely in "transmitting this heritage to our young people on a continuous basis, reminding them of it." "And the fact that the pontiff’s call is in unison with these efforts is extremely encouraging," Peskov concluded.