Putin’s new confidence ratings top 77% in Russia — poll

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The level of Russians' trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreased by 0.1 percentage points over the last week and now stands at 77.3%, according to a poll conducted from July 31 to August 6 among 1,600 Russians over the age of 18 and released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on Friday.

"When asked about their confidence in Putin, 77.3% of those polled answered positively (down 0.1 percentage points from the previous week), while the president’s job approval ratings increased by 0.4 percentage points, to 74%," the pollster said.

A total of 48.2% of those surveyed said they approved of the work of the Russian government (a 0.4 percentage point drop), while 51.9% said they approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.8 percentage point increase). As many as 60% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (0.2 percentage point increase).

As for party leaders in parliament, 33.1% of those polled trust longtime Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a 2.1 percentage point increase), 28.4% trust A Just Russia For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov ( down 0,5 percentage points from the previous week), 17.4% of poll participants trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a 2 percentage point increase), and 6.7% said they trusted New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a 1.3 percentage point drop).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 37.6% (remained the same). The level of support decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 9.9% for the KPRF and decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 9.3% for the LDPR. The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 0.3% percentage point rise in its popular support to 4.9%, while support for the New People party stood at 4.6% (remained the same).