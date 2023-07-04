SCO countries call for preventing youth from getting involved in terrorist groups

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization believe it’s important to step up efforts to counter the involvement of young people in terrorist groups, according to the New Delhi Declaration that the heads of these countries signed on Tuesday following a virtual meeting.

"Member States consider it important to increase joint efforts of the international community to counter attempts to recruit young people into terrorist, separatist, and extremist groups," the declaration said.

It also noted the effectiveness of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Agency in promoting cooperation among competent authorities to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, including in the implementation of a relevant program for 2022-2024. In their declaration, the SCO member states stated the importance of implementing practical measures aimed at enhancing their capacities for practical cooperation in these areas.

The declaration also states the need to develop common approaches to forming a unified list of terrorist organizations.

"Member states, in accordance with their national laws and on the basis of consensus, will seek to develop common principles and approaches to form a unified list of terrorist, separatist and extremist organizations, whose activities are prohibited on the territories of SCO member states," the declaration said.

All SCO member states took part in the summit, and Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia were invited as observers. Turkmenistan participated as a guest. The summit was also attended by the heads of the SCO Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Agency. Also, the heads of six international and regional organizations were invited: UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEC, and CICA.