All mass events canceled in Rostov-on-Don, governor says

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 24. /TASS/. All mass events scheduled for the weekend have been canceled in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don, regional Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"A decision has been made to cancel all mass events planned for the weekend in Rostov-on-Don," he wrote on Telegram.

Golubev earlier urged local residents to refrain from trips to the city center and stay at home.

Earlier, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for an armed rebellion. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed reports about a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wanger fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to take action to detain him. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vlafdimir Putin had been informed of the situation around Prigozhin and "the necessary measures are being taken.".