Hack into Mir TV, Mir Radio illegal, broadcasting restored — press service

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The broadcasting of the MIR International Television and Broadcasting Company was illegally hacked and has now been restored, the company’s press service reported on Monday.

"Today, from 12:41 p.m. to 1:18 p.m., unidentified persons illegally hacked into the news programs of Mir TV and Mir Radio, replacing the content. <...> All the information posted from 12:41 p.m. to 1:18 p.m has nothing to do with the MIR International Television and Broadcasting Company and is an absolute fake and provocation," the statement said.

Now the broadcasting of the Mir TV channel and the Mir Radio has already been restored, the press service added.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not made an emergency television and radio address today, a fake recording of which was shown on some TV channels.

A number of viewers also reported that a video with the caption "urgent presidential address" was broadcast on some channels. The recording, which was presented as Putin’s statement, mentioned an alleged decision to declare martial law in the border regions of Russia and the president’s intention to sign a decree on general mobilization. There were also posts on social media that this address was broadcast on the radio.