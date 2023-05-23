Residents of nine communities in Belgorod Region relocated due to attack by sabotage group

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. The inhabitants of nine populated localities in the Belgorod Region have been relocated due to an infiltration by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group into the region’s Grayvoronsky District, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In fact, the residents of Grayvoron, Novostroyevka, Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Mokraya Orlovka, Glotovo, Gora Podol, Zamostye, Spodaryusheno have been relocated," he wrote.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Grayvoronsky District in the borderline Belgorod Region. On the first day of the attack, eight people were injured, while on the second day, the governor mentioned that there were two more wounded individuals in the communities infiltrated by the saboteurs. An elderly woman died during evacuation. Temporary accommodation centers have been set up in Stary Oskol and the Yakovlevsky and Ivnyansky districts of the Belgorod Region. Due to the attempted breakthrough by the sabotage group, a counterterrorism regime was declared in the region. An operation to root out and eliminate the Ukrainian terrorists is underway. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Patrol reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the saboteurs’ attempt to infiltrate the Belgorod Region.