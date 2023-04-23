Thousands take part in anti-war demonstrations in Bulgaria

SOFIA, April 23. Thousands-strong demonstrations under the slogan "Bulgaria - Zone of Peace" were held on Sunday in 32 Bulgarian cities.

The biggest action was held in the capital city Sofia. According to its organizers, it drew some 12,000 participants. The police however said that around 5,000 took part.

Participants insisted that Bulgaria remain in the zone of peace and refrain from taking part in armed conflicts. They demanded "peace, not war," stressing that weapons supplies to Ukraine would not help normalize the situation but, on the contrary, would entail more casualties. People insisted on Bulgaria’s sovereignty and the closure on NATO bases.

According to a TASS correspondent, thousands of people put their signatures under an initiative to hold a "referendum for peace and sovereignty" to prevent Bulgaria’s participation in armed conflicts. The signature collecting campaign was organized by activists who are not affiliated with any political associations. They plan to raise around 600,000 signatures by July 10.

Another "Bulgaria - Zone of Peace" action is scheduled for May 21.