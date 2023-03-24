Risk of anthrax epidemic in Russia is non-existent — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The risk that anthrax will spread across Russia as an epidemic is non-existent, Russia’s Rospotrebnadzor sanitary watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

"Rospotrebnadzor is emphasizing that the risk that the disease will spread as an epidemic is non-existent. Anthrax can’t be transferred from human to human," the statement said.

The situation is under close supervision, and the watchdog’s staff continue counter-epidemic efforts, according to the agency.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier said Russia’s anthrax outbreaks had been contained.