Latvia’s top diplomat offers EU to ban providing tourist visas to Russians

VILNIUS, July 30. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics called on EU states to ban tourist visas to Russian citizens.
"I reiterate proposal to impose EU tourist visa ban for [Russian] citizens," he tweeted Saturday.
On Friday, Estonian Foreign Minister Urms Reinsalu said that he will propose a pan-EU ban for entry of Russian citizens to the member states during the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Prague in August. Finland’s Helsingin Sanomat reported earlier citing the European Commission that EU rules do not allow to completely ban provision of Schengen visas to Russian citizens. At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that, while such development could not be ruled out, it will definitely cause a response from Moscow.