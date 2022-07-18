Special commission set up to ensure safety of Rublev’s Trinity icon tour outside Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The efforts of a special commission contributed to the delivery of The Trinity, one of the most famous icons created by Andrey Rublev in the 15th century, to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius near Moscow, the site of festivities for the 600th anniversary of the discovery of the relics of St. Sergius of Radonezh, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on Monday.

"A special commission was established to assist the Russian Culture Ministry in its arrangements for transporting and exhibiting the holy icon," Lyubimova wrote on her Telegram channel.

The icon was transported in a custom-made air-conditioned showcase and will be returned to the State Tretyakov Gallery after the festivities, the minister specified.

Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill is leading worshiping services at the two-day festivities at the Lavra that started on Sunday. The patriarch visited the Trinity cathedral to sing the glory of St. Sergius of Radonezh and the icon of the Trinity, Lyubimova said.

The icon, also known as The Hospitality of Abraham, was taken to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius for the first time since the October revolution. The icon was created for the monastery’s altar-screen and has been kept at the Tretyakov Gallery since 1929.