Vaccination against Covid kicks off in Rostov region among those evacuated from Donbass

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 20. /TASS/. Vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection has kicked off among people evacuated from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics (DPR and LPR) to Russia’s southern Rostov region, the region’s deputy minister of regional policy, Sergey Tyurin, said on Sunday.

"People are offered to undergo vaccination. We have enough vaccines and PCR tests. Preventive measures are observed," he said, adding that those who test positive for the coronavirus infection are isolated in special wards. "Those who will need hospital treatment will be taken to Covid hospitals in the region," he noted.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass, the self-proclaimed republics on Friday announced evacuation of civilians to Russia. Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev has asked assistance from the federal government. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed to pay lump-sum allowances of 10,000 rubles (129.4 US dollars) to refugees from Donbass.