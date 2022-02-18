Office of Prosecutor General declares activity of Ukraine’s Free Idel-Ural as undesirable

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The office of Russia’s Prosecutor General has recognized the activity of the Ukrainian Free Idel-Ural non-governmental organization as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation, the agency’s press service told journalists on Friday.

"On February 16, following the results of the examination of obtained materials, the office of the Prosecutor General made a decision to recognize the activity of the Free Idel-Ural foreign non-governmental organization as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the agency said.

The office of the Prosecutor General explained that the activity of this Ukrainian organization represents a threat to Russia’s constitutional order and security. "Information on the decision made was sent to Russia’s Justice Ministry in order to be included in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activity is recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the agency added.