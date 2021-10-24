Mexico receives another batch of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

MEXICO CITY, October 24. /TASS/. A batch of more than 700,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered in Mexico on Sunday, the country’s health ministry said in a press statement.

"The 21st batch of 729,000 Sputnik V doses has reached Mexico," it said.

Russia’s Gamaleya Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the vaccine’s developer, has supplied nearly 12.63 million vaccine doses to Mexico by now. Mexico’s regulator issued a permit for the emergency use of the Russian vaccine in early February and its use began in late February.

Nearly 53 million people in Mexico, with its population of 127.5 million, have completed vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection with vaccines of various manufacturers. Around 17 million more have received the first shot of the vaccine.

Earlier this week, chief of the Mexican foreign ministry’s North America department, Roberto Velasco, said that Mexico City and Washington were discussing a possibility of letting Mexicans inoculated with Sputnik V and China’s CanSino vaccine enter the United States.