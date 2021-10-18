British journalist wins Valdai Discussion Club award

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. British journalist Mary Dejevsky, a columnist on foreign affairs of The Independent newspaper won the annual Valdai Discussion Club award. The award ceremony took place on Monday concluding the first day of the 18th annual session of the club.

The Valdai Discussion Club award recognizes outstanding contributions to explaining and promoting understanding of changes that are taking place in global politics.

Additionally, a traditional award for the contribution to the club’s development went to Senior Adviser to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CEO of the Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies, former Ambassador of Iran to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei.

The Valdai Discussion Club’s annual meeting is taking place in Sochi on October 18-21. This year’s topic is "Global Shake-Up in the 21st Century: The Individual, Values, and the State.".