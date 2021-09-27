Guatemala receives another batch of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia — newspaper

MEXICO, September 27. / TASS /. Some 500,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Guatemala, the Prensa Libre newspaper stated on its website.

A batch of COVID-19 jabs arrived at the La Aurora International Guatemala Airport. Overall, the Central American country has received 2,660,000 doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the newspaper noted.

The first batch of 50,000 Sputnik V doses was delivered to Guatemala on May 5, 2021. The country has purchased a total of 8 mln doses of the Russian drug.

Guatemala’s sanitary and epidemiological situation remains unfavorable, the country is facing a third wave of COVID-19. The situation is aggravated by the heavy workload on the healthcare sector as well as the lack of medical personnel.

The Central American country registered its first COVID-19 case on March 13, 2020. Since the launch of mass vaccination, some 4,369,671 people have received the first component of the coronavirus jab, while 2,283,385 citizens have been fully inoculated.